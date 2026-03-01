HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurdaspur cops' murder: Accused's kin killed by police seeks CBI probe into encounter

Sun, 01 March 2026
Share:
20:04
image
The family of Ranjit Singh, one of the accused in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur, who was killed in an encounter with police, staged a sit-in on Sunday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death. 

The family also demanded a fresh autopsy by the PGIMER in Chandigarh. Locals and representatives of social and religious organisations also joined the protest on the Babbri Bypass in Gurdaspur. 

Punjab police ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead on February 22 with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost at Adhian village in Gurdaspur district, about 2 km from the International Border with Pakistan. 

The plice later identified Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21) and Dilawar Singh (19) for their alleged involvement in the killings, believed to be at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). 

Ranjit, a resident of Adhian village, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday after he fled from their custody. 

Ranjit's family has raised questions over the encounter, which sparked criticism from several political leaders who sought a judicial probe into the matter. 

Ranjit's family also refused to accept his body for cremation until they got "justice". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Super 8 Updates: Holder goes berserk; WI on top
T20 WC Super 8 Updates: Holder goes berserk; WI on top

LIVE! Iran claims missile strike on US aircraft carrier Lincoln
LIVE! Iran claims missile strike on US aircraft carrier Lincoln

Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight after Iran attack
Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the global situation following the attack on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PV Sindhu among hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai
PV Sindhu among hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai

Following attacks in West Asia, hundreds of Indians, including prominent personalities, are stranded in Dubai and other key hub airports due to flight disruptions, prompting appeals for government assistance.

Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 350 flights today
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 350 flights today

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO