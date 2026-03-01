Gurdaspur cops' murder: Accused's kin killed by police seeks CBI probe into encounter

20:04





The family also demanded a fresh autopsy by the PGIMER in Chandigarh. Locals and representatives of social and religious organisations also joined the protest on the Babbri Bypass in Gurdaspur.





Punjab police ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead on February 22 with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost at Adhian village in Gurdaspur district, about 2 km from the International Border with Pakistan.





The plice later identified Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21) and Dilawar Singh (19) for their alleged involvement in the killings, believed to be at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





Ranjit, a resident of Adhian village, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday after he fled from their custody.





Ranjit's family has raised questions over the encounter, which sparked criticism from several political leaders who sought a judicial probe into the matter.





Ranjit's family also refused to accept his body for cremation until they got "justice". -- PTI

