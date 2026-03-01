HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eight killed in missile strike in Israel's Beit Shemesh

Sun, 01 March 2026
19:54
Emergency personnel carry a body at the site of an Iranian strikein Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026./Ammar Awad/Reuters
At least eight people were killed in a direct missile strike on a residential building in Israel's Beit Shemesh, about 35 km from Jerusalem, rescue services said on Sunday. 

This brings the overall toll of people killed in Israel under Iranian fire since Saturday to at least nine. 

The missile struck a residential area in the city, causing extensive damage to a public bomb shelter and surrounding homes. 

Two others, including a young girl, are in serious condition, rescue services said. 

At least 20 more people at the scene have sustained light to moderate injuries, including a four-year-old boy who was moderately wounded, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said. 

Firefighting teams are searching for people who may be trapped at the scene. Several dozen other houses near the directly hit one have also been damaged. -- PTI

