Follow Rediff on:      
EC convenes two-day emergency meet ahead of Bengal polls

Sun, 01 March 2026
21:58
The Election Commission on Sunday convened a two-day emergency meeting from March 2 to review preparedness for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, amid heightened political speculation over the poll schedule, an official said. 

The meetings will be held in multiple phases, with focus on security arrangements and coordination among administrative and enforcement agencies, he said. 

"On Monday, discussions will begin at 11 am. In the first phase, the commission will meet commissioners, inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, district election officers and SPs. A second round of meetings will follow with senior police officers, primarily to review law and order and security deployment," he said. 

Sources said nearly 240 companies of the central armed police forces have already reached the state, and route marches have commenced. 

The deployment and further security planning are expected to be reviewed in detail. 

On Tuesday, the commission is scheduled to hold meetings with the chief electoral officer of the state and senior officials of central enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax Department, Narcotics Control Bureau, Reserve Bank of India and the Enforcement Directorate, along with nodal officers of the state police. -- PTI

