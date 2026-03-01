HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi: 100 int'l flights cancelled amid Middle East conflict

Sun, 01 March 2026
17:40
At least 100 international flights have been cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday as airlines grapple with operational disruptions due to the Middle East crisis.

A source said 60 international departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled.

"Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, west-bound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule changes," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. It is also the country's largest airport, handling more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Earlier, the civil aviation ministry said 444 international flights are expected to be cancelled by domestic carriers on Sunday. -- PTI

