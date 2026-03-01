HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China condemns killing of Iran's supreme leader

Sun, 01 March 2026
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a trampling of basic tenets of international law and the United Nations.

The Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA urged for stopping the escalations.In a post on X, the MFA said, "The attack and killing of Iran's supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran's sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large."

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday that attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran during US-Iran negotiations were "unacceptable," according to state news agency Xinhua. -- ANI

