Canadian PM arrives in Delhi; high-level talks with Modi on Monday

20:56

Canadian PM Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney arrive in New Delhi.





Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.





In a post on X, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to PM @MarkJCarney as he arrives in Delhi after a productive Mumbai leg. He was accorded a ceremonial static guard reception at the airport and was received by MoS for Commerce & Industry and for Electronics & IT @JitinPrasada."





At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mark Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March.





This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.





Over the next two days, he participated in separate business engagements, interacting with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and Canadian Pension Funds based in India.





The visit is expected to bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors. -- ANI

