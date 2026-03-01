HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahmad Vahidi appointed commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards

Sun, 01 March 2026
18:47
Gen. Ahmad Vahidi/Reuters/ANI Photo
According to state-controlled Iranian media reports, Gen. Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps following the assassination of Mohammad Fakhpour, reported TPS.

Ahmad Vahidi, a former Quds Force commander wanted by Interpol since 2007 for the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, was appointed deputy chief of Iran's armed forces general staff in October 2025. 

Vahidi has previously served as Iran's Minister of Defense and Interior.

The appointment comes at a moment of extreme national crisis for Iran. 

According to reports from Iranian state media and international outlets, Vahidi's elevation follows a series of devastating joint US-Israeli airstrikes (codenamed "Operation Epic Fury" by the US) that reportedly claimed the lives of several top leaders, including the previous IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Interpol issued a red notice for Vahidi's arrest in 2007 at Argentina's request for his involvement in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. 

Eighty-five people were killed and around 300 were injured when a suicide bomber crashed a truck carrying 275 kilos of explosives into the building, reported TPS. -- ANI

