84 students of Pune varsity stranded in Dubai

Sun, 01 March 2026
18:28
Eighty-four MBA students from Pune-based Indira University were unable to fly back from Dubai after airspacees were closed after the evolving conflict in West Asia, the Dean of the institute's School of Information Technology, Janardan Pawar, said on Sunday. 

He has reassured that stated that the institution is in constant communication with the parents of the stranded students and they are coordinating with the ministry of external affairs to be brought back at the earliest.

The educational institute confirmed that the students, who were on an academic exposure trip to Dubai, are currently safe and being housed in local hotels.

Dean Pawar, while speaking to mediapersons, said, " Under our global programme, we send students there every year for academic exposure. This year, a total of 84 students have gone in two batches. We have requested the ministry of external Affairs and are constantly in contact with the students' parents. The students are safe in the hotel, and we are providing every possible support to them, hoping for their return to India soon."

The development comes amid a joint US-Israel attack on Iran on Saturday, in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei was killed. 

Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. -- ANI

