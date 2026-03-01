3 US troops killed, 5 critically wounded in war with Iran

22:25





Several others suffered minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are expected to return to duty.





The command said major combat operations remain underway and response efforts continue.





Officials added that further details, including the identities of those killed, will be withheld until at least 24 hours after next of kin are notified, citing respect for the families as the situation continues to evolve.

United States Central Command said three American service members were killed in action and five seriously wounded during Operation Epic Fury, according to an update issued from Tampa on Sunday morning.