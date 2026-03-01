HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 US troops killed, 5 critically wounded in war with Iran

Sun, 01 March 2026
Share:
22:25
image
United States Central Command said three American service members were killed in action and five seriously wounded during Operation Epic Fury, according to an update issued from Tampa on Sunday morning. 

Several others suffered minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are expected to return to duty. 

The command said major combat operations remain underway and response efforts continue. 

Officials added that further details, including the identities of those killed, will be withheld until at least 24 hours after next of kin are notified, citing respect for the families as the situation continues to evolve.

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Super 8 Updates: Samson hits fifty; India in control
T20 WC Super 8 Updates: Samson hits fifty; India in control

LIVE! YC leaders quizzed over protest without nod in Delhi
LIVE! YC leaders quizzed over protest without nod in Delhi

Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight after Iran attack
Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the global situation following the attack on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PV Sindhu among hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai
PV Sindhu among hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai

Following attacks in West Asia, hundreds of Indians, including prominent personalities, are stranded in Dubai and other key hub airports due to flight disruptions, prompting appeals for government assistance.

Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 350 flights today
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 350 flights today

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO