20 flights at Ahmedabad airport cancelled, several stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Sun, 01 March 2026
22:42
File image
More than 20 arrival and departure flights from Ahmedabad to West Asian destinations were cancelled on Sunday amid the US-Israel military offensive against Iran, officials said. 

Several passengers hailing from Vadodara, Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat are currently stranded at airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia, according to an MP and an MLA.

An official said flights departing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad to Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Doha, Baghdad, and Sharjah were cancelled along with the arrival flights.

He said passengers have been informed about flight cancellations, and there was no rush at the airport.

The SVPIA issued an advisory asking flyers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport, and plan their journey accordingly.

Citing the available updates, MP Hemang Joshi said at least 45 such passengers from Vadodara are stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Our office has issued a helpline on which they can seek help. The Centre is also concerned," he added. -- PTI

Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight after Iran attack
Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the global situation following the attack on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PV Sindhu among hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai
PV Sindhu among hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai

Following attacks in West Asia, hundreds of Indians, including prominent personalities, are stranded in Dubai and other key hub airports due to flight disruptions, prompting appeals for government assistance.

Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 350 flights today
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 350 flights today

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

