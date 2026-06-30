Yes Bank To Raise Rs 16,000 Crore Via Equity, Debt

08:52

Yes Bank's board on Monday approved raising Rs 16,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt securities, the private-sector lender informed the stock exchange.



The board cleared plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of eligible equity securities via various permissible routes. The equity issuance will be capped at an aggregate dilution of 10 per cent, including potential dilution from any convertible debt securities.



Additionally, the board approved raising funds up to Rs 8,500 crore through eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency, to be issued in one or more tranches in domestic and/or overseas markets. Any convertible debt securities issued under this resolution will also be subject to the overall dilution cap of 10 per cent.



The approvals were granted at the board meeting held on June 29, 2026, following the bank's earlier intimation to the stock exchanges on June 23, 2026.



Further, the board also considered and approved the notice for the bank's 22nd annual general meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.



-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard