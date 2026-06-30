Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Woman gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka

Tue, 30 June 2026
Share:
23:57
image
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons at a forest in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the police said on Tuesday.

Tongra police station officer-in-charge, Gurucharan Majhi, told reporters that the victim lodged a complaint at the police station on Monday evening against three persons.

"She had identified two persons, both residents of Kudalmetia village bordering Jharkhand and West Bengal, while the third person has not been identified by the woman," the police officer said.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that she had gone to Jaipur in West Bengal to sell leaf plates, and while she was returning home, the accused raped her at Futbedia forest on Sunday evening. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 held in Mumbai with pistols; Bishnoi link suspected
LIVE! 2 held in Mumbai with pistols; Bishnoi link suspected

Blow to Trump as SC keeps birthright citizenship intact
Blow to Trump as SC keeps birthright citizenship intact

The US Supreme Court has struck down an executive order by President Donald Trump that sought to restrict birthright citizenship. The ruling reaffirms that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to all persons born on American soil,...

After dry June, IMD predicts below-normal rainfall in July
After dry June, IMD predicts below-normal rainfall in July

The monthly average rainfall over India is expected to be below normal during July, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday in its monthly forecast.

Ram Temple donation probe: Security guards under scanner
Ram Temple donation probe: Security guards under scanner

The investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has broadened to include private security personnel. Around 400 guards are under scrutiny for their roles in managing entry, exit, and offerings, with...

Ketan suspected Siya had an affair, questioned family
Ketan suspected Siya had an affair, questioned family

Police investigating the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal have revealed that the victim had expressed suspicions to his family about his fiancee, Siya Goyal, being in a relationship with another man, Chetan Chaudhary. Agarwal...