Woman gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka

23:57

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons at a forest in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the police said on Tuesday.



Tongra police station officer-in-charge, Gurucharan Majhi, told reporters that the victim lodged a complaint at the police station on Monday evening against three persons.



"She had identified two persons, both residents of Kudalmetia village bordering Jharkhand and West Bengal, while the third person has not been identified by the woman," the police officer said.



The woman in her complaint has alleged that she had gone to Jaipur in West Bengal to sell leaf plates, and while she was returning home, the accused raped her at Futbedia forest on Sunday evening. -- PTI