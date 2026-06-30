Weak monsoon, El Nino pose risks to industrial growth

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Economists have cautioned that weak monsoon progress, El Nino conditions and global uncertainties could weigh on India's industrial growth in the coming months, even as the country's industrial output accelerated to a five-month high of 5.1 per cent in May 2026.



The latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday showed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.1 per cent in May, supported by a 5.5 per cent rise in manufacturing output and a robust 9.9 per cent increase in electricity generation.



Despite the improvement, experts flagged several risks that could affect industrial activity going forward. -- ANI