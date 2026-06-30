Water storage drops to 33% in Marathwada's major dams

16:26

Water storage in Marathwada's 11 major irrigation projects has plummeted to 33.59 per cent due to the delayed monsoon, with two reservoirs running completely dry, an official said on Tuesday.



The Marathwada region - comprising eight districts - has recorded only 79.6 per cent of its expected June rainfall, receiving 103.1 mm so far against a normal average of 129.5 mm, the official report stated.



The 11 major irrigation projects, which are vital for drinking, irrigation, and industrial needs, have a combined live storage capacity of 182.07 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), and as of Monday, they held only 33.59 per cent of their capacity, a significant drop from the 42.85 per cent (78.01 TMC) recorded on the same day last year, it said. -- PTI