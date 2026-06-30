'US-India relationship at lowest point in last 30 years'

08:47

In a sharp critique of Washington's foreign policy, Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna on Monday (local time) claimed that under current President Trump US-India relationship had deteriorated to its lowest point in three decades.



Addressing the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, Khanna refused to "mince words" regarding the current state of global affairs. He argued that the Trump administration's "unilateral" actions, specifically its aggressive policies toward Iran, have been utterly destructive to global stability and have directly harmed India by driving up domestic gas prices, a reality he noted could be confirmed by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



The congressman sharply criticised the administration's decision to engage in what he described as a unilateral war without consulting traditional allies, stating that the approach has severely damaged the US' credibility. -- ANI