'US would love to have Modi back here'

09:12

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has stated that Washington would "love to have" Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the United States once again.



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor also voiced certainty that the anticipated interim India-US trade agreement would be wrapped up "sooner rather than later".



The American diplomat noted that US President Donald Trump continues to be closely engaged with the India-US bilateral matrix, while further highlighting the necessity to formalise regular ministerial-level meetings of the Quad.



"Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor remarked during his interaction.



Detailing a recent high-level interaction with President Trump, Gor mentioned that he had updated him regarding his official trip to India alongside the expanding commercial ties between the two partner democracies.



"I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both," the US Ambassador told ANI.



Touching upon the current status of the dialogue surrounding the interim India-US commercial agreement, Gor maintained that the negotiations are moving forward smoothly, even though the pact encompasses thousands of individual lines and demands comprehensive legal scrutiny. -- ANI