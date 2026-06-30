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UP IAS officer shifted after spat with BJP leader

Tue, 30 June 2026
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Days after an altercation with a Bharatiya Janata Party block chief, Indian Administrative Service officer Rinku Singh Rahee, posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jalaun tehsil, has been transferred with immediate effect.

District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey issued the transfer order on Tuesday, posting Rahee as Judicial SDM at Orai and assigning the charge of Jalaun SDM to Rakesh Kumar Soni, who was serving as Judicial SDM, Orai, according to an official statement.

While the Rahee's transfer order does not specify any reason, it has come against the backdrop of the controversy over an altercation on June 23 between Rahee and BJP Block Pramukh Ram Raja Singh Niranjan during an inspection of a cold storage facility.

Niranjan had alleged that Rahee slapped him and shoved him during the confrontation.

A CCTV footage of the incident that surfaced on social media was submitted to the district administration, the BJP leader had claimed.

Separately, revenue department employees of Jalaun tehsil submitted a representation to the district magistrate on Monday, alleging 'rude and inhuman behaviour' by the officer and seeking collective leave.

There was no immediate response from Rahee to the allegations.

Rahee, a 2022-batch controversial IAS officer who had resigned from the services earlier this year, again joined as SDM of Jalaun tehsil around 45 days ago.

Before becoming an IAS officer in 2022, Rahee had cleared the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service (PCS) examination in 2004 and was later appointed as a District Social Welfare Officer in Muzaffarnagar in 2008.

In 2009, Rahee exposed a massive scholarship and pension scam totalling over Rs 80 crore.

Due to his anti-corruption stance, local gangsters attacked him in March 2009.

He miraculously survived the assassination attempt but suffered severe jaw damage and permanent loss of vision in one eye.

In July 2025, while serving as the SDM in Shahjahanpur, a controversy erupted after a video went viral showing Rahee doing sit-ups to take moral responsibility for poor sanitation facility conditions following a dispute with local lawyers.

He was subsequently attached to the UP Revenue Board in Lucknow without substantial field responsibilities.

Citing a lack of meaningful work and saying that drawing a government salary without responsibility is itself a form of corruption, he had submitted resignation in March 2026 but later got the posting in Jalaun.  -- PTI

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