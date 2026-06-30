UP BJP MLC writes to Modi, seeks fair probe into Ram temple 'theft'

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram temple, Ayodhya/Image courtesy PIB

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations and major changes in the functioning of the temple trust.



The Ram temple is a symbol of faith for millions of devotees and the "theft" has deeply hurt public sentiments, Singh said in his letter posted on X.



In his letter, Singh called for a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the temple and the overhauling of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.



He suggested three ways to strengthen transparency and rebuild trust among devotees -- prioritising inclusion of Lord Ram's descendants in the temple trust, ensuring representation of families of those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple movement, and entrusting those who played a key role in the Ram temple campaign with trust responsibilities.



"The incident reflects serious lapses in the accountability of the temple administration and trust officials," Singh said. -- PTI