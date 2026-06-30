Tree falls on school bus in Mumbai, 11-yr-old dies

18:08

Photo: Sahil Salvi

An 11-year-old student died and four others were injured after a roadside tree uprooted and fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.



According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at around 2:58 pm near Heritage Pride on Road No. 11 in Chembur.



A roadside Pimple tree reportedly uprooted and fell on a school bus operated by Make Force company, which was transporting students of Universal High School at the time of the incident.



Officials said the 12 children travelling in the bus were safely rescued by the bus conductor and local residents, following which rescue operations were carried out at the spot.



Of the children rescued, four students sustained minor injuries, while one boy suffered critical injuries. All five injured students were immediately shifted to Zen Hospital for treatment.



According to the on-duty medical officer at Zen Hospital, the critically injured student, identified as Vihan Shrivastav (11), was declared dead at 4:23 pm.



The remaining four injured children's condition is stated to be stable.



Further details are awaited. -- ANI