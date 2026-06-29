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TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, MP Dola Sen booked over traffic disarray

Tue, 30 June 2026
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TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh/ANI Photo
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh/ANI Photo
An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and party leader Baishwanar Chattopadhyay for allegedly obstructing traffic while surveying the site for the party's July 21 Martyrs' Day rally stage in central Kolkata, police said on Monday.

According to the FIR, the three leaders had assembled in front of Victoria House on Bentinck Street between 2.50 pm and 4 pm on Sunday to take measurements for the proposed stage using measuring tapes.

The TMC holds the annual event at that major crossing in the heart of the city in memory of the 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing during a protest in Kolkata in 1993.

Police alleged that the action by the three leaders disrupted vehicular movement in the area and caused inconvenience to pedestrians.

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