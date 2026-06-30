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Three women drown in Ayodhya while bathing in river

Tue, 30 June 2026
23:01
Three women drowned and two girls went missing while bathing in Ghaghara river in a village in Ayodhya on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Villagers pulled out the bodies of three women from the river at Sanaha village.

The administration and relief-rescue teams conducted a search operation in the river to trace the missing persons. Police and local administration were present at the spot and monitored the rescue work.

The deceased have been identified as Mariyam (18), Shaheen (35) and Sajrul (40), police said.

Rashida and Naziya, both aged around 15 years, are missing.

The administration has appealed to people to exercise special caution while bathing in rivers and water bodies.

Additional Superintendent of Police Balwant Kumar Chaudhary said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. -- PTI

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