TET paper leak: Wife of absconding accused held in Bihar

19:23

Bhiwandi Police in Thane district, probing the TET 2026 question paper leak case, apprehended the wife of one of the absconding accused from Bihar, taking the number of persons arrested so far to four, an officer said on Tuesday.



The arrested woman was brought to Bhiwandi on a transit remand and produced before a magistrate in Bhiwandi. She was remanded in police custody till July 6.



A search for two more accused is underway, the officer added without elaborating.



Police arrested three individuals from Bhiwandi after the question paper of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was found to be leaked on Saturday, a day before the exam was scheduled to take place across Maharashtra, forcing authorities to postpone it.



An SIT is investigating the case as the prima facie investigation pointed to the involvement of an inter-state racket.



According to police, the question papers printed elsewhere were being transported and leaked en route.



An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, at Kongaon police station. -- PTI