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Student stabs teacher over transfer certificate row in Maha; detained

Tue, 30 June 2026
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22:12
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 17-year-old student allegedly stabbed and injured a teacher in the premises of a school after an argument over issuing a transfer certificate (TC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The teacher, Vishal Dushing, was undergoing treatment at a government medical college and hospital, while the student was detained after the incident in the afternoon, a police official said.

The underage student had failed in 2023 and on Tuesday he came to the school located in the Cantonment area and sought his transfer certificate. 

The pupil's then-class teacher was called in school office, where both entered into an argument, he said. -- PTI

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