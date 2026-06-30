Student stabs teacher over transfer certificate row in Maha; detained

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The pupil's then-class teacher was called in school office, where both entered into an argument, he said. -- PTI

A 17-year-old student allegedly stabbed and injured a teacher in the premises of a school after an argument over issuing a transfer certificate (TC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.The teacher, Vishal Dushing, was undergoing treatment at a government medical college and hospital, while the student was detained after the incident in the afternoon, a police official said.The underage student had failed in 2023 and on Tuesday he came to the school located in the Cantonment area and sought his transfer certificate.