Siya, Chetan sent to police custody till July 3

08:41

Siya Goyal in police custody

The Vadgaon Maval court on Monday remanded accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.



Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing accused Siya, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides.



"The police had sought seven days of police custody. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until July 3rd. Our position was that extended police custody was not necessary, as the accused had already fully cooperated with the police. Nevertheless, considering the gravity of the case and the public outcry, the court granted police custody until the 3rd to allow for a fair investigation," Dushing said.



He said the defence had argued that Siya had cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so. "We stated that the accused has fully cooperated with the police so far and remains ready to cooperate fully in the future as well. That is the stance we took," he added.



Earlier in the day, Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary were produced before the Vadgaon Maval court after being taken from the Vadgaon Maval Police Station in Lonavala.



Pune Rural Police on Sunday revealed that the accused, Siya Goyal, allegedly provided a pre-decided signal to her accomplice, Chetan Chaudhary, before he allegedly pushed 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.



According to investigators, Goyal signalled Chaudhary by sitting on the ground to drink water, ensuring she remained out of the victim's reach as he was pushed off the cliff. Police suspect this was a calculated move to prevent Agarwal from grabbing Goyal for support as he fell.



"In the ongoing probe, it has come to light that the crime was allegedly planned by accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary," an official from Pune Rural Police said. -- ANI