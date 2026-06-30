Senior IPS officer Amit Kumar is new chief of SPG

19:07

The SPG provides security to the prime minister. Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters





Kumar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, is currently working as Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Kumar's appointment as Officer on Special Duty in the SPG with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.





Kumar will take over as Director, SPG, after completion of extended tenure of incumbent Alok Sharma on March 31 next year, it said.



Sharma, who was due to superannuate on Tuesday after completion of 60 years of age, on June 24 was given nine months extension as the SPG chief.

Senior IPS officer Amit Kumar was on Tuesday named as the next chief of Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.