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Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 94.65 against US dollar

Tue, 30 June 2026
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The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to close at 94.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a strengthening greenback overseas and risk-averse investor sentiment weighed on the local unit.

Forex traders said the rupee slipped to 94.58 against the US dollar, driven by month-end corporate import demand and lingering risk-off sentiment. However, relatively stable global crude prices and anticipated central bank interventions supported the currency and restricted the slide.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.60 against the American currency and finally closed for the day at 94.65 (provisional), registering a decline of 14 paise from its previous close.  -- PTI

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