Ram Temple Trust to meet on July 6 amid donation row

20:22

Trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra have already resigned.





The Trust will discuss these resignations at its meeting, with sources saying the possibility of them being accepted was 'high'.

The name of Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra was already being discussed for the post of CEO.





Retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra's name is also making the rounds for the CEO's post. -- PTI

The Ram Temple Trust is likely to meet on July 6 in Ayodhya to discuss its next course of action following the resignation of its two senior members in the wake of the donation theft row.Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Alok Kumar had previously toldthat the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust would take place on July 7, but sources said the meeting has been advanced by a day.Rai, who is the VHP vice president, is a key functionary of the Trust which was formed in 2020 for the construction and management of the Ram temple after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute.If the resignations of both trustees are accepted, three posts in the Trust will fall vacant. One post has been vacant for almost a year due to the demise of Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra (a member).Trust Chairman Mahant Nrityagopaldas, member K Parasaran, along with some other trustees, are not active due to health and old age. In such a situation, if the Trust is restructured, new names may also be considered in place of these trustees, added the sources.They said that if the central government appoints a CEO in the Trust, the bylaws will first have to be changed.Legal experts say that without changing the Trust's rulebook, a CEO cannot be appointed.The VHP has favoured having a CEO to manage the Temple trust.