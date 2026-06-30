PepsiCo commissions second India flavour plant in MP with Rs 1,266-cr investment

22:43

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Leading food & beverage maker PepsiCo India on Tuesday inaugurated a Rs 1,266-crore manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.



This is among its largest manufacturing investments in the country, which is expected to serve as a catalyst for industrial development, job creation, and ancillary business growth across central India, said a PepsiCo statement.



The Ujjain plant is part of PepsiCo's investment commitment of Rs 5,700 crore in India through 2030, it added.



This 22-acre facility marks the company's second flavour manufacturing plant in India and will manufacture beverage concentrates for PepsiCo's iconic beverage portfolio.



PepsiCo CEO International Beverages Eugene Willemsen, said India continues to be a strategic growth market for PepsiCo globally, and the inauguration of this facility - the ninth globally, and second in India - further reinforces our long-term commitment to the country.



"The Ujjain plant brings together the best of PepsiCo's global capabilities in manufacturing, technology, and sustainability, while strengthening our ability to serve consumers with the iconic PepsiCo beverages," he said. -- PTI