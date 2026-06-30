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Out for momos, man harasses woman in moving car in Delhi; held

Tue, 30 June 2026
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A man was apprehended for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman in a moving car under the pretext of going out for momos in east Delhi's Mandawali, police said on Tuesday.

According to the victim, the accused, who was known, allegedly took her out on the pretext of eating momo before diverting the vehicle to a secluded stretch on June 17.

She alleged that during the drive, the man told her to stop for CNG but instead drove towards an isolated area, where he allegedly made obscene remarks, demanded sexual favours and touched her inappropriately, a senior police officer said.

She also alleged that the accused prevented her from getting out of the car during the incident.

The police said the woman managed to record the alleged harassment on her mobile phone, which has been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered at Mandawali police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been apprehended and is being questioned, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and gather additional evidence, they added.  -- PTI

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