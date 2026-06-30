No plans to meet US in next few days at any level: Iran

23:58

Iran on Tuesday said that the Islamic Republic has "no plans" to hold any meetings with the United States in the coming days at any level, even as diplomatic engagements continue separately in Doha on the related implementation of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia.



Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, as quoted by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said Tehran is not scheduled to meet US officials in the immediate future.



"Basically, we have no plans to meet with the American side at any level in the next few days," the spokesperson said.



He clarified that discussions scheduled in Doha are not political negotiations with Washington, but rather technical-level talks linked to the implementation of previously agreed understandings, including issues related to frozen Iranian assets. --ANI