No offer-for-sale in OYO IPO

12:17

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal and SoftBank will not offload their shares in the proposed IPO of hospitality technology company Prism, as per the Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) filed on Tuesday.



The filing shows that SoftBank-owned SVF India Holdings remains the largest shareholder with a 40.04 per cent stake in Prism, the parent firm of OYO.



Agarwal's aggregate shareholding, including his direct stake and holdings through RA Hospitality and Patient Capital, stands at 30.52 per cent.



Collectively, the promoters -- Agarwal and SVF India Holdings -- own 70.56 per cent of the company's pre-issue paid-up capital on a fully diluted basis.



Prism said it may undertake a pre-IPO placement of securities worth up to Rs 1,330 crore before filing its Red Herring Prospectus.



The pre-IPO placement, if completed, would be adjusted against the size of the fresh issue and cannot exceed 20 per cent of the proposed offering. -- PTI