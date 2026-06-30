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NEET-UG re-exam results soon: NTA

Tue, 30 June 2026
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the evaluation of answer sheets for the NEET-UG re-examination, with results expected to be declared soon, official sources said on Tuesday.

More than 10,000 objections have been received on the provisional answer key, with each challenge being examined thoroughly, sources added.

On June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad.

The re-examination was necessitated following the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has made several arrests in connection with the case.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, an official release from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

As per the NTA release, the successful conduct of the examination was the res

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