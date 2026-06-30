Mumbai local trains safety: Govt to increase patrolling

08:31

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to expand CCTV coverage and strengthen police patrolling across Mumbai's suburban railway network to ensure the safety of passengers following the recent fatal stabbing of a young man on a moving local train.



Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, told the assembly on Monday that the accused in the murder of a commuter was arrested within 15 hours using CCTV footage and the Facial Recognition System.



He was responding to an adjournment notice by the Opposition over the June 23 murder of Mayank Lohar in a first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train.



Kadam said the accused was tracked and arrested within 15 hours after police analysed CCTV footage and used facial recognition technology.



"Legal action has been initiated against him," Kadam told the House.



He said the Railway Police maintain round-the-clock surveillance through dedicated monitoring from around 20 police stations.



Responding to concerns over police manpower, Kadam said the Railway Police Commissionerate has 4,175 sanctioned posts, dismissing suggestions of inadequate strength.



The minister said the Maharashtra government has written to the Centre seeking an increase in the number of CCTV cameras on the suburban railway network.