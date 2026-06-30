Modi asks secretaries to work in unison, speed up reforms

20:55

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with secretaries to the government of India at Seva Teerth.





The discussion focused on two key themes. The first was ‘Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living’; while the second was ‘Promoting Aatmanirbharta’.





During the interaction, the secretaries outlined the major steps being taken by their ministries and departments in line with the two key themes.





They highlighted ongoing efforts to translate the PM’s vision into actionable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and outlining their future strategies to enhance governance and service delivery.





Modi stressed the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach and breaking departmental silos.





Highlighting the importance of integrated planning and coordination, he encouraged wider utilisation of the PM GatiShakti as an effective platform for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making.





Modi exhorted the Secretaries to focus on the tangible impact of Schemes on the lives of people. -- ANI