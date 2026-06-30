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Married man held for allegedly attempting to burn girl alive for rejecting his advances

Tue, 30 June 2026
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A 22-year-old married man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to kill a minor schoolgirl by pouring petrol on her body after she rejected his advances in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said.

The incident took place at Fatepur under Dhusuri police station limits in Dhamnagar block of the coastal district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Dillip Jena of Dhamghatpur village in the same locality. It was alleged that the accused is married to another woman and was trying to lure the girl, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused had been harassing the girl for quite some time. When the girl repeatedly turned down his proposal, he allegedly intercepted her on her way to school, poured petrol on her and attempted to set her ablaze.

The girl's cries for help drew the attention of local residents, who rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused and handed him over to Dhusuri police, said an officer.

Dhusuri Inspector in charge (IIC) Ajaya Sudarshan Bag said an FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother.

"The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. He will be produced before the court after completion of the necessary formalities," he said.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.  -- PTI

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