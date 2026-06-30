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Man in 'Modi mask' caught on CCTV in botched burglary

Tue, 30 June 2026
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18:29
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A man wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi was caught on CCTV allegedly attempting to break into a mobile phone shop in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Kareda police station area.

CCTV footage showed the man trying to break the lock of a mobile shop using an iron rod while wearing a mask commonly seen at political rallies featuring the prime minister's face.

Police said the accused was unable to break the lock and left the spot after a few attempts. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the shop.

Kareda Station House Officer Puran Mal Meena told PTI that the suspect had covered his face with a Narendra Modi mask during the attempted theft.

"The person seen attempting the theft was wearing a mask bearing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in footage captured from other CCTV cameras in the area, his face is visible, and efforts are being made to identify him," Meena told PTI.

Meena noted that the same person was seen moving around the locality during the day without the mask and in the same clothing.

The SHO also mentioned that a mobile shop located around 800 metres from the site of the attempted break-in was burgled on the same night.

However, the police have not yet determined if the man in the CCTV footage was involved in that theft.

"There is no CCTV footage available from the shop where the theft took place. Therefore, it is not yet clear whether the same person was involved in that incident," the SHO said.

Police said efforts to identify and trace the suspect are going on.  -- PTI

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