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Maharashtra farmer gets '1 paisa' under PM-Kisan scheme

Tue, 30 June 2026
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A Maharashtra farmer's hope for a timely stipend under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme turned into confusion when a message on her mobile phone claimed her account had been credited with just one paisa, a far cry from the expected Rs 2,000 installment.

The Agriculture Department, however, clarified on Tuesday that the message was a technical error and that the correct instalment had already been processed without issue.

Speaking to news channels on Monday, Khemraj Girepunje, the son of the 65-year-old beneficiary from Jevanala village in Bhandara district, said the family was left stunned when his mother, Lakshmibai, received the message stating that Rs 0.01 had been credited to her bank account as an instalment under the scheme.

He claimed that they urgently needed the money for seeds and fertilisers as the crucial kharif sowing season was beginning.

Bhandara district agriculture officer Sangita Mane clarified that the message may have been sent to the beneficiary due to a technical error, and noted that as per records, the farmer's bank account had been successfully credited with the usual Rs 2,000 instalment. PTI

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