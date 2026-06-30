Lonavala Police closes Lohagad Fort

18:25

The latest closure comes as Lonavala Rural Police prepare to conduct a forensic gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary, who investigators believe was seen walking near the Lohagad Fort gate on the day of the incident.





The exercise aims to verify the suspected presence of the accused by matching his walking pattern with available CCTV and video footage. Gait analysis is a forensic technique used to identify individuals based on their unique walking style captured in visual evidence.

Police will also carry out a fresh crime scene reconstruction involving Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort, as only a reconstruction involving co-accused Siya Goyal has been conducted so far.





During the exercise, investigators are also expected to attempt recovery of the clothes allegedly worn by Chaudhary on the day of the incident. -- ANI

Lonavala Rural Police have closed Lohagad Fort as part of the ongoing investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case, officials said.The fort was completely shut for visitors on Tuesday, with tourists already present at the site being evacuated as police carried out investigative procedures linked to the case.The site had earlier also been temporarily closed when police recreated the crime scene with the accused, Siya Goyal, as part of the investigation process.