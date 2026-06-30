Kerala faces power curbs as supply crisis persists; Oppn blames govt

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Kerala may have to extend power restrictions beyond June 30 amid an electricity shortage and declining reservoir levels, with the government attributing the crisis to adverse weather and the opposition blaming "poor planning".



State electricity minister Sunny Joseph on Tuesday acknowledged that Kerala was facing a "serious power shortage" but said the crisis was largely the result of the El Nino weather phenomenon and a weak monsoon.



"The El Nino phenomenon developed over the Pacific Ocean and affected the entire country. Temperatures rose across India, leading to a sharp increase in electricity consumption. During March and April, when we faced shortages, we borrowed power from other states," Joseph told reporters.



"We expected Kerala to receive good rainfall by June 15 and planned to return the borrowed power after that date. We have no option but to repay it," he said.



He said falling water levels in reservoirs had further worsened the situation.



"Water levels in our reservoirs have fallen. We fully understand the difficulties faced by the people and are taking every possible step to address the situation," the minister said. -- PTI