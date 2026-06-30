Jolt to Trump as SC keeps birthright citizenship intact

21:54

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Donald Trump's executive order and upheld birth right citizenship for all children born in the United States.



American broadcaster CNN shared the court document, which mentioned that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present in the country are entitled to automatic US citizenship under the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.



The Court also relied on its earlier ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which established that children born in the US to foreign parents are entitled to birthright citizenship.



This comes as earlier in May, Trump wrote that a "negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!", the New York Times reported.



It further reported that three of the court's conservatives -- Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch and Samuel A. Alito Jr. -- dissented. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the court's majority to strike down the executive order, but he said he based his decision on a federal law, not on the Constitution.



The New York Times further underlined that civil rights groups on Tuesday rejoiced as the Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration's executive order. -- ANI