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JioBlackRock Enters SIF, Launches First Regular Plan Product

Tue, 30 June 2026
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JioBlackRock Asset Management on Monday announced its foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF) segment with the launch of the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund.

The scheme, which will operate as an absolute return strategy, will invest across equities, debt, derivatives and event-driven opportunities such as merger arbitrage.

The fund house expects the strategy to generate 1-3 percentage points higher returns than pure equity arbitrage over a market cycle.

Merger arbitrage is an event-driven strategy that seeks to capture the price spread between the market price of a target company and its acquisition price after a takeover deal is announced.

The fund will maintain 35 to 75 per cent exposure to equities, at least 25 per cent in debt and money market instruments, and up to 20 per cent in InvITs.

 Within equities, it will invest in derivative-based collar strategies, merger arbitrage and REITs. The scheme will also use 'IPO flips', tender offers and other special situations to enhance returns.

According to the fund house, the scheme will invest using BlackRock's systematic investing framework, supported by advanced signal research, big data, machine learning and risk management capabilities licensed from BlackRock, including Aladdin.

The scheme is also the asset manager's first product that will have both under both direct and regular plans. All its other products are only available through the direct route. The scheme will qualify for hybrid taxation.

-- Business Standard

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