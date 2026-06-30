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Iranian Prez briefs Modi on West Asia developments

Tue, 30 June 2026
22:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian/File image/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward.

The Prime Minister said he reiterated in his interaction with the Iranian leader the importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for India and the world.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.

During the telephonic conversation, the President of Iran briefed Prime Minister Modi on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward, the statement said. -- PTI

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