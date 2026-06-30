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India Reclaims 5th Spot In Global Mcap Rankings

Tue, 30 June 2026
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India has regained its position as the world's fifth-largest stock market by market capitalisation after briefly slipping to seventh place earlier this month.

Its total market capitalisation has risen to $5.04 trillion, overtaking Taiwan ($5 trillion) and South Korea ($4.7 trillion).

The shift has been driven by profit-taking in Taiwan and South Korea, along with gains in Indian equities following easing crude oil prices and a reversal in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows.

In June, the Nifty 50 gained 2.1 per cent in dollar terms, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 3.4 per cent. India's market capitalisation increased by $135 billion during the month, while South Korea and Taiwan lost $230 billion and $119 billion, respectively.

FPIs have turned net buyers of Indian shares over the past two weeks, purchasing $1.27 billion. Brent crude has fallen 37 per cent from recent highs to around $74 a barrel.

However, India continues to lag the two Asian markets on a year-to-date basis.      

-- Sundar Sethuraman, Business Standard

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