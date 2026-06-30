ICICI Pru MF Launches Multi-Asset Active FoF

09:10

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of its multi-asset active fund of funds (FoF), which will dynamically allocate investments across equity, debt and commodity ETFs.



The scheme will invest 30 to 80 per cent in active equity funds, 10 to 60 per cent in active debt funds and 10 to 30 per cent in gold and silver ETFs, with allocations changing based on the relative attractiveness of each asset class.



The scheme will qualify for long-term capital gains taxation after a holding period of 24 months.



The equity portfolio will be driven by the asset management company's valuation index to identify opportunities. Debt allocation will be managed across duration and accrual strategies, while exposure to gold and silver will be guided by factors such as real interest rates and inflation trends and industrial demand.

-- Business Standard