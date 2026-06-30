Hyderabad: Loud explosion damages house, no injuries reported

22:47

A loud explosion due to a suspected gas leak damaged a house in Hyderabad on Tuesday with no injuries caused to its occupants, the police said.



The cause of the explosion remained a mystery as gas cylinders and household appliances remained intact and an investigation was underway.



According to the police, the house is owned by a retired bank employee who stays in the first floor of the Ground Plus One floor house with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. The ground floor portion of house was given for the rent, which was also intact.



The retired bank employee's wife was sitting in the hall after a puja when she heard an explosion. She found the walls of the kitchen collapsed. Along with the woman, her son was present in the house at the time of the explosion.



The police said, preliminarily, gas leak is suspected to be the reason for the blast though there was no fire. -- PTI