Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Mumbai today

09:24

Mumbai is gearing up for intensified rains, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms for the city and its suburbs on Tuesday, civic officials said.



As per the IMD forecast issued at 8 am, the city is likely to witness heavy rainfall and a generally cloudy sky, with a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places, they said.



Earlier, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. It may update it later today, depending on the weather conditions.



The metropolis, however, received moderate rainfall during 24 hours, ending at 8 am.



The eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall of 40.62 mm, followed by the island city at 26.03 mm and the western suburbs at 22.47 mm, officials said.



A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected at 12.35 pm, while another high tide of 3.61 metres is likely at 12.20 am on Wednesday. Low tides are expected at 6.44 pm and 6.07 am on Wednesday.



According to civic officials, traffic was slow on city roads and public transport services were running normally. PTI