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Greatest privilege: General Dwivedi signs off as Army Chief

Tue, 30 June 2026
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10:10
The new Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth
The new Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday described serving in the Indian Army for over four decades as the "greatest privilege" of his life as he handed over the responsibility of the Chief of the Army Staff to Gen Dhiraj Seth.

General Dwivedi expressed gratitude to soldiers, veterans, their families, and the citizens of the country for their unwavering support.

He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

During the farewell ceremony, General Dwivedi said, "As I conclude my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I am filled with a profound sense of humility, gratitude, pride, and satisfaction. The journey from Sainik School to this moment has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life."

"The Indian Army derives its strength not from any single individual, but from the unwavering faith of its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the citizens of the country. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," he further added.

General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had maintained a high level of preparedness and vigilance across all fronts over the past two years, highlighting the successful execution of Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor.

He also stressed that stronger synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force has helped shape the country's "new normal" in national security. -- PTI

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