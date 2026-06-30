Gave Ahir position, time... what else did he want?: Aaditya

15:23

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the party MLC Sachin Ahir's decision to align with the Mahayuti will not have any impact, claiming that the alleged poaching of Opposition leaders is not "Operation Tiger" but "Operation Devendra Fadnavis".



The Sena (UBT) has become the "collateral damage" in this operation, he said, without elaborating.



Earlier in the day, Ahir, a close aide of Aaditya, sprang a surprise by filing his nomination for the election to the Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson on behalf of the ruling Shiv Sena.



"Ahir's move would not dent the party's strength in its traditional strongholds of Worli and Shivdi. This is not Operation Tiger but Operation Devendra Fadnavis. Those who know it, know it," Thackeray said.



Targeting Ahir, he said some leaders who get everything still leave the party for their selfish interests.



"There is nothing new in it. Worli and Shivdi have been our fortress, and they will remain so. This does not mean we have suffered a major shock," he added.



Questioning Ahir's decision, Thackeray said the former minister had been given several important responsibilities in the party.



"He cannot even claim that I didn't meet him or didn't find time for him because we travelled together from Pune a few days ago. He is a deputy leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), was made an MLC, and his daughter's NGO was given a place in a ward-level committee. He also holds a position in the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena and heads the BEST union. What else did he want? Did we give him less?" he asked.



Thackeray claimed he had a sombre discussion with Ahir during their recent journey from Pune as they spoke about what he described as "attacks by the current regime on various institutions".



Referring to Ahir's decision, Thackeray questioned how he could sit alongside "those facing allegations related to the Ram temple, the alleged Ujjain land scam and those trying to change the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar"?



Asked whether Ahir could contest against him from the Worli assembly constituency, Thackeray said it won't make any difference.



"He sent me a message this morning saying he would not contest against me. But these are just things to say," he said, adding that appropriate action would be taken against Ahir. -- ANI