For BJP-RSS, donation first, not nation: Priyank Kharge on Ram temple row

20:41

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge/Sumit/ANI Photo

Hitting out at the BJP and RSS on the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation "loot", Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said for them, it is "Donation First" and not the "Nation First".



He alleged that there was a massive cover-up happening, which was clear from the way the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the matter.



"One thing is very clear. For the BJP and the RSS, it is not Nation First; it is Donation First," the minister told reporters here.



Kharge, who is son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.



He said Modi performed the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla statue inside Ayodhya Ram temple, inaugurated the temple, constituted the trust committee comprising 15 members, of whom 12 are nominees of the Central government.



"Who made those appointments? Modi. Now, if such a massive scandal has taken place-gold is missing, silver is missing, money is missing, people are resigning-yet the prime minister remains silent," Kharge said.



The minister said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is delivering big speeches, saying people should not question or hurt the faith of Ram devotees. -- PTI