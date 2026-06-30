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Door-to-door voter verification for SIR begins in Delhi

Tue, 30 June 2026
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16:25
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As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) got underway in Delhi on Tuesday, booth-level officers (BLOs) fanned out across neighbourhoods to distribute enumeration forms, saying that the exercise is expected to become more demanding in the coming days due to difficulties in locating residents and ensuring every household is covered.

More than 13,000 BLOs began the door-to-door exercise across Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies as part of the Election Commission's voter verification drive that will continue till July 29.

Mahendra Kumar, a BLO engaged in distributing forms, said the field exercise had entered its final stage with officials visiting households to hand over enumeration forms.

"The final stage of the SIR has started today. We have been given enumeration forms to distribute door-to-door," he said.

He said he had mapped the area under his polling booth during the first phase of the SIR.

Another BLO deployed in Subhash Mohalla under the Babarpur Assembly constituency said the exercise had started around 10 am and was physically demanding.

"We started distributing the enumeration forms around 10 am today, and it's been quite exhausting. This area has a mixed population and mostly permanent houses, but locating the correct addresses is often a challenge.", he said. -- PTI

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